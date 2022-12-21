No special remission for those convicted in heinous crimes, offences against women, kids: Govt
Any person convicted with life imprisonment and those for heinous crimes, including offences against women and children, are not eligible for special remission announced as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the government had approved a scheme to grant special remission to specific categories of prisoners and release them in three phases on August 15, January 26, 2023 and on August 15, 2023.
''In terms of the guidelines provided on the subject, persons convicted with sentence of life imprisonment and those convicted of heinous offences, including offences against women and children, are not eligible for special remission under this scheme,'' he said in a written reply to a question.
