Putin promises to meet all of Russian army's needs for Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin promised on Wednesday to give his armed forces whatever they needed to support their military campaign in Ukraine, where the war is nearing the end of its 10th month. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial limits on what the government would provide in terms of equipment and hardware.

He said the NATO military alliance was using its full capabilities against Russia and urged the assembled military leaders to draw on experience they had gained fighting in Syria and during what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Hailing Russian soldiers and defence chiefs as "heroes", he said Russia needed to take special note of the importance of drones in the conflict.

Russia's Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile - dubbed "Satan II", and capable of mounting nuclear strikes against the United States - would be ready for deployment in the near future, he added.

