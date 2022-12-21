Left Menu

Putin promises to meet all of Russian army's needs for Ukraine

In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial limits on what the government would provide in terms of equipment and hardware. He said the NATO military alliance was using its full capabilities against Russia and urged the assembled military leaders to draw on experience they had gained fighting in Syria and during what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-12-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 18:06 IST
Putin promises to meet all of Russian army's needs for Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

President Vladimir Putin promised on Wednesday to give his armed forces whatever they needed to support their military campaign in Ukraine, where the war is nearing the end of its 10th month. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial limits on what the government would provide in terms of equipment and hardware.

He said the NATO military alliance was using its full capabilities against Russia and urged the assembled military leaders to draw on experience they had gained fighting in Syria and during what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Hailing Russian soldiers and defence chiefs as "heroes", he said Russia needed to take special note of the importance of drones in the conflict.

Russia's Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile - dubbed "Satan II", and capable of mounting nuclear strikes against the United States - would be ready for deployment in the near future, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022