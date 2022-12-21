Germany has no principled objection to sending Ukraine Patriots - govt spox

Germany has no principled objection to following the United States in providing Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems, but it does not currently have any available to send, government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said.

Germany has agreed to deploy three Patriot missile systems in eastern Poland to help secure its NATO ally's air space.

"These are the three available Patriot systems," Hebestreit said. "So it's not that there is a concrete step Germany is unwilling to take, but there are no systems available."

