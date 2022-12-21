U.S. rejects WTO ruling in Hong Kong labeling dispute -USTR
The United States rejected a World Trade Organization finding that the country had violated global trading rules by insisting that imports of products from Hong Kong be marked as coming from China, the office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said.
"To be clear, the United States does not intend to remove the marking requirement as a result of this report, and we will not cede our judgment or decision-making over essential security matters to the WTO," the USTR office said in a statement.
