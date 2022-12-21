Bankman-Fried's extradition hearing in Bahamas adjourned

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's extradition hearing in The Bahamas was adjourned on Wednesday after the 30-year-old founder of the cryptocurrency exchange said he consented to being extradited to the United States, where he faces fraud charges.

Bankman-Fried's defense lawyer told a magistrate judge in open court in the Caribbean nation that his client was "anxious to leave."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)