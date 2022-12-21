Left Menu

Bankman-Fried's extradition hearing in Bahamas adjourned

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 22:28 IST
Bankman-Fried's extradition hearing in Bahamas adjourned

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's extradition hearing in The Bahamas was adjourned on Wednesday after the 30-year-old founder of the cryptocurrency exchange said he consented to being extradited to the United States, where he faces fraud charges.

Bankman-Fried's defense lawyer told a magistrate judge in open court in the Caribbean nation that his client was "anxious to leave."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar array

(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar a...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022