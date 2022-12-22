Teen girl's gang-rape: Police custody of nine accused extended till Dec 28
22-12-2022
The police custody of nine persons held for allegedly gang-raping a teen girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district was extended till December 28 by a local court on Thursday.
The Satpari Sagri police had sought extension of remand citing time to complete the probe, which was granted by the court.
They were held under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in an unoccupied house in Mahim area of Palghar in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday last week.
