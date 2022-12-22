Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow says Patriot missiles won't help end conflict

Russia said on Thursday that supplies of U.S. Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Washington, would not help settle the conflict or prevent Russia from achieving its goals. DIPLOMACY

* Zelenskiy told lawmakers in the soaring House of Representatives chamber on Wednesday he hoped they would continue to support Ukraine on a bipartisan basis - a major point as Republicans are due to take the majority in the House on Jan. 3. * Zelenskiy said that a "just peace" with Russia means no compromises on his country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and support for Ukraine was an investment in democracy."

* Zelenskiy's surprise visit to Washington where he met President Joe Biden, his first overseas trip since Russia invaded his country 300 days ago, started with a secretive train ride to Poland late on Tuesday. * The United States announced $1.85 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine, including a transfer of the Patriot Air Defense System. Kremlin said the system's supplies would not contribute to settling the conflict or keep Russia from achieving its goals.

* The U.S. Senate has advanced a government-funding bill that includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies. CONFLICT

* Russian forces attacked targets in the Zaporizhzhia region and pushed to advance near the battered eastern front-line towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, the focal point of fighting in the Donetsk region, Ukraine's military said on Wednesday evening. * Putin has promised to give his military whatever it needs to prosecute the war and backed a plan to boost the size of the armed forces by more than 30%.

* Ukraine's power grid operator, Ukrenergo, reported a "significant power shortage" and restrictions caused by missile and drone attacks.

