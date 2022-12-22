Left Menu

Mehbooba asks Corps commander to intervene in missing youth case

Worrying that a civilian goes missing in Army custody. Request the Core sic Commander to kindly intervene, Mufti tweeted.Abdul Rashid Dar, a driver by profession, was detained by the Army on December 15, his mother alleged.We were told that he will be released next day.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-12-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 17:38 IST
Mehbooba asks Corps commander to intervene in missing youth case
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday requested the commander of Army's 15 Corps to step into the alleged escape of a youth from Army custody in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

''A youngster detained by Army on 13th December has allegedly escaped from their custody & is now missing. Worrying that a civilian goes missing in Army custody. Request the Core (sic) Commander to kindly intervene,'' Mufti tweeted.

Abdul Rashid Dar, a driver by profession, was detained by the Army on December 15, his mother alleged.

''We were told that he will be released next day. When we went to the Army camp next day, we were told that he has escaped from custody,'' she added.

Dar's relatives held a protest here on Wednesday, demanding to know his whereabouts.

A defence spokesman said he will comment on the issue after getting details about it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022