Mehbooba asks Corps commander to intervene in missing youth case

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday requested the commander of Army's 15 Corps to step into the alleged escape of a youth from Army custody in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

''A youngster detained by Army on 13th December has allegedly escaped from their custody & is now missing. Worrying that a civilian goes missing in Army custody. Request the Core (sic) Commander to kindly intervene,'' Mufti tweeted.

Abdul Rashid Dar, a driver by profession, was detained by the Army on December 15, his mother alleged.

''We were told that he will be released next day. When we went to the Army camp next day, we were told that he has escaped from custody,'' she added.

Dar's relatives held a protest here on Wednesday, demanding to know his whereabouts.

A defence spokesman said he will comment on the issue after getting details about it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)