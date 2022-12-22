Left Menu

Japan Finance Minister Suzuki: G7 agreed to work together to back Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 19:35 IST
The Group of Seven (G7) financial leaders agreed on Thursday that the group would work in unity to continue to support Ukraine, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said.

"Japan stands ready to provide support in response to financial needs of Ukraine in 2023 as well," Suzuki told reporters after a teleconference with other G7 financial heads.

Suzuki also said Japan would work closely with other G7 peers to fulfill its responsibilities as G7 chair next year to bring about a better future for the global economy.

