Kellogg divests Russian operations to local company Chernogolovka
Kellogg Co said on Thursday it has decided to divest its operations in Russia to Chernogolovka, a local company. The Corn Flakes maker earlier this year suspended all imports of its products in Russia and pulled investments including advertising and promotions in the country, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Kellogg Co said on Thursday it has decided to divest its operations in Russia to Chernogolovka, a local company.
The Corn Flakes maker earlier this year suspended all imports of its products in Russia and pulled investments including advertising and promotions in the country, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The Kellogg business in Russia currently represents less than 1% of net sales, a company spokesperson said, adding that sustaining its operations there has now become untenable.
Kellogg joins a list of Western companies that have sold their Russian assets to comply with sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Ukraine conflict. The sale is subject to a number of local government regulatory approvals, the company said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Kellogg Co
- Russia
- Kellogg
- Chernogolovka
ALSO READ
U.S. lawmakers authorize $800 million more for Ukraine in defense bill
U.S. lawmakers authorize $800 million more for Ukraine in defense bill
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine appears to show ability to strike far inside Russia
U.S. lawmakers authorize $800 million more for Ukraine in defense bill
Russian G20 Sherpa praises India for putting 'women-led development' as key priority