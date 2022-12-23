Russia's war on Ukraine latest: U.S. to approve aid, Russia raises stakes over oil

U.S. lawmakers were expected to approve a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine on Friday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy returned from Washington with the promise of Patriot missiles to help fend off Russia's invasion. POLITICS

* Russia may cut oil output by 5%-7% in early 2023 as it responds to price caps on its crude and oil products by halting sales to the countries that support them, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state television. * Russia's ambassador to the United States said bilateral relations were in an "ice age", and that the risk of a clash between the two countries was "high", Russian news agency TASS reported.

* Amid the carnage of war, Ukrainian anti-graft agencies have revived an investigation into embezzlement schemes affecting power and oil, and new actions into graft allegation against an ex-state bank boss. WEAPONS

* Russia said U.S. Patriot missiles in Ukraine won't stand in its way and won't help settle the conflict. * Washington said North Korea had delivered arms to a private Russian military company, the Wagner Group. Its owner Yevgeny Prigozhin dismissed the assertion as "gossip and speculation", and North Korea denied it supplied munitions to Russia for use in Ukraine.

FIGHTING * Fighting in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk remained focused on Bakhmut and Avdiivka, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

* Russia has made significant progress towards "demilitarising" Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said - one of the goals President Vladimir Putin declared when he launched the war 10 months ago. * The exiled mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol in the south said more Russian troops had been brought into the city and were strengthening fortifications.

* Reuters was not able to independently confirm the battlefield reports. QUOTES

"I'm confident that if he does not find justice in this life, he will be held accountable in his afterlife because Jesus is pissed off at him and he's coming for you, Putin, he's coming," volunteer U.S. medic Jennifer Mullee on the Donetsk front line. (Compiled by Himani Sarkar and John Stonestreet)

