France to reinforce protection of Kurdish community sites after Paris shooting - minister
Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 20:58 IST
The French government asked police reinforce protection of Kurdish community sites in the country following a deadly attack on a Kurdish cafe, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told journalists on Friday.
He also said the exact motives of the attacker, a 69-year-old French national who "as things stand" acted alone, were still unknown.
