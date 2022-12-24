Left Menu

Blaze kills 22 in Russian home for elderly, electrical problems eyed

A fire ripped through an old people's home in Russia's Siberia region, killing 22 people, and investigators are eyeing whether improper use of electrical equipment was to blame, news agencies said on Saturday. The blaze in the city of Kemerovo broke out on Friday night and gutted the second floor of the building, which was not officially registered as a home for the elderly.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 22:11 IST
Blaze kills 22 in Russian home for elderly, electrical problems eyed

A fire ripped through an old people's home in Russia's Siberia region, killing 22 people, and investigators are eyeing whether improper use of electrical equipment was to blame, news agencies said on Saturday.

The blaze in the city of Kemerovo broke out on Friday night and gutted the second floor of the building, which was not officially registered as a home for the elderly. It was out by the early hours when rescuers finished combing the rubble, state media and emergency services said. Russia's ministry for emergency situations said a group of senior officials had flown to Kemerovo, 3,600 km (2,200 miles) east of Moscow, and noted there were several possible causes for the blaze.

"One of them is a violation of the rules for the operation of electrical equipment," RIA news agency cited a ministry statement as saying. RIA, citing city authorities, had earlier said breaches of fire safety regulations could have been to blame.

Many homes for the elderly operate without authorisation in Russia, officials said, meaning they were considered private property and not subject to inspections. Kemerovo saw one of the deadliest fires in Russia of recent times when a blaze swept through the upper floors of the "Winter Cherry" shopping centre in 2018, killing 64 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022