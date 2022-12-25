Left Menu

Maha: Man stabbed to death, friend injured in attack in Latur

The incident took place in Aurad Shahajani of Nilanga tehsil on Saturday evening, assistant police inspector Sandip Kamat said.The victim Akhil Jalil Belure and his friend Babbu alias Takkal Layakpasha Bhatambre 24 met the accused to resolve a domestic dispute, he said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 25-12-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 17:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
After a heated argument, the accused attacked the victim with a sharp weapon. The duo was seriously injured in the attack, the official said. Belure was rushed to a government hospital in Nilanga, but was declared dead by doctors, he said.

The victim Akhil Jalil Belure and his friend Babbu alias Takkal Layakpasha Bhatambre (24) met the accused to resolve a domestic dispute, he said. After a heated argument, the accused attacked the victim with a sharp weapon. The duo was seriously injured in the attack, the official said. Belure was rushed to a government hospital in Nilanga, but was declared dead by doctors, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in the matter, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

