Maha: Man stabbed to death, friend injured in attack in Latur

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death and his friend injured in an attack over a domestic dispute in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Aurad Shahajani of Nilanga tehsil on Saturday evening, assistant police inspector Sandip Kamat said.

The victim Akhil Jalil Belure and his friend Babbu alias Takkal Layakpasha Bhatambre (24) met the accused to resolve a domestic dispute, he said. After a heated argument, the accused attacked the victim with a sharp weapon. The duo was seriously injured in the attack, the official said. Belure was rushed to a government hospital in Nilanga, but was declared dead by doctors, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in the matter, the official said.

