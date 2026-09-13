Springboks Triumph: South Africa Wins Epic Series Against New Zealand

South Africa concluded their series against New Zealand with a triumphant 43-28 victory in the U.S., claiming the trophy with a 3-1 series win. The match, played in front of a 68,000-strong crowd, kept fans on edge until the final ten minutes when the Springboks solidified their lead.

After losing the opening test in Johannesburg, the Springboks rebounded to win the next two matches. New Zealand's strong second-half performance in the last test threatened to level the series, but crucial plays from South Africa ensured a decisive win.

The historic series marked a significant moment in rugby, with organizers hoping to increase the sport's popularity in the U.S. ahead of the 2031 World Cup. The match underscored the fierce competition between the two teams, highlighting rugby's growing global appeal.