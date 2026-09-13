All Blacks Eye World Cup Glory Despite Series Defeat

New Zealand's rugby team, led by coach Dave Rennie, showed promise for the upcoming World Cup despite losing their series against South Africa. While the All Blacks started strong, winning the first test, the Springboks ultimately clinched the series. The team remains optimistic about their future chances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 05:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 05:49 IST
All Blacks Eye World Cup Glory Despite Series Defeat

In a show of resilience, New Zealand's rugby squad, coached by Dave Rennie, remains focused on next year's World Cup despite a tough series loss to South Africa. The All Blacks initially triumphed in the opening match but were surpassed as the Springboks secured the series victory.

Rennie expressed both disappointment and optimism, acknowledging the team's progress with 17 tries over four tests. He noted South Africa's superiority and experience, which could be a crucial factor in their success at the upcoming World Cup in Australia.

Looking ahead, New Zealand prepares for the Nations Championship in November. The All Blacks will face Scotland, Wales, and England, commencing their World Cup journey against Chile in Perth. Rennie's focus remains on refining their strategies and building on their recent experiences.

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