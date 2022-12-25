U'khand villagers allege unlawful conversions, clash with organisers of event; FIRs registered

Villagers clashed with organisers of an event attended by Christian clerics at Devdhung in Uttarkashi district, accusing them of unlawful conversion, officials said.

Cases have been registered at the Purola police station against people associated with a missionary organisation called Asha Aur Jivan Kendra as well as five villagers, Purola Station House Officer (SHO) Komal Singh Rawat said on Sunday.

The officer said FIRs have been registered against the people associated with the organisation under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 153(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

The villagers have been booked for rioting under section 147 of the IPC apart from 153(a), 323 and 504, Rawat said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday that the government has brought the Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act to deal sternly with people who indulge in forcible conversions. Strong action will be taken in this particular case, he told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

The incident was reported on Friday, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Purola, Jitendra Kumar said.

''Villagers have complained of collective conversion at a programme in the area. We have information that there was also a minor clash between the villagers and the programme's organisers. The matter is being investigated,'' he said.

On Saturday, right-wing Hindu outfits held a demonstration at the SDM's office, alleging that Christian missionaries are converting people from Nepal coming to Uttarkashi to work by offering them allurements.

They also submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor Gurmit Singh, demanding action.

The organisers of the event could not be immediately contacted.

The governor recently gave his assent to the Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill passed by the state assembly on November 30 making unlawful conversion a cognisable and non-bailable offence punishable with a maximum of 10 years' imprisonment besides a fine.

Chief Minister Dhami said the sole purpose of bringing the Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act is to deal sternly with people who indulge in forceful conversions.

''We brought in a stronger anti-conversion legislation solely to take stern action against those who force religious conversions by intimidating people or luring them. In this particular case also we will act toughly,'' he said.

