Two dead as truck plunges into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar NH

A truck driver and his helper were killed when their vehicle, loaded with empty LPG cylinders, rolled into a deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Monday, a police official said.

The truck was on its way to Jammu to refill the cylinders when the accident occurred near Battery Cheshma in Ramban district around 4 am, he said.

The truck's two occupants -- driver Alyas Ahmad Khatana (40) and helper Sameer Ahmad Khatana (26) of Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district -- were found dead during the rescue operation, the official added.

The bodies were pulled out from the gorge and are being handed over to the relatives of deceased for last rites after completion of legal formalities, he said.

