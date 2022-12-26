Left Menu

Thakur hails PM, says day not far when India will be ready to host Olympics

India was ready to hold any programme under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the day is not far when the country will be ready to host the Olympics, Union Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur said on Monday.He was talking to reporters after inspecting sports facilities in Bhopal.Everything is possible in India.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-12-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 22:18 IST
Thakur hails PM, says day not far when India will be ready to host Olympics
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Anurag_Office)
  • Country:
  • India

India was ready to hold any programme under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the day is not far when the country will be ready to host the Olympics, Union Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur said on Monday.

He was talking to reporters after inspecting sports facilities in Bhopal.

''Everything is possible in India. The country is ready to hold any programme under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The G-20 presidency is sending out a message that India is touching new heights. A new India is being made in which sports will have a big role to play. The day is not far when India will be ready to host the Olympics,'' he said.

Thakur, who earlier in the day released the logo of the 'Khelo India Youth Games-2002', which will be held in MP in January and February, praised the sports facilities here.

Besides equestrian and shooting academies, Thakur inspected the Water Sports Academy, TT Nagar Stadium and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022