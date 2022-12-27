Seven arrested for immoral trafficking in Hyderabad

The Cyberabad Police on Tuesday said they arrested seven people for allegedly indulging in pimping and promoting prostitution online involving ''850 victims.'' A press release form the police said the accused who were booked under the relevant sections of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, used to procure the women from different places across India, post ads on websites and felicitate ''customers'' to reach the victims and indulge in prostitution in different hotels.

The victims were from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Mumbai, it said, adding the arrests were made by Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Cyberabad Police.

According to the release, the arrests were made on different dates during the past four days.

