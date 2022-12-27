Left Menu

Seven arrested for immoral trafficking in Hyderabad

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 20:36 IST
Seven arrested for immoral trafficking in Hyderabad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cyberabad Police on Tuesday said they arrested seven people for allegedly indulging in pimping and promoting prostitution online involving ''850 victims.'' A press release form the police said the accused who were booked under the relevant sections of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, used to procure the women from different places across India, post ads on websites and felicitate ''customers'' to reach the victims and indulge in prostitution in different hotels.

The victims were from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Mumbai, it said, adding the arrests were made by Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Cyberabad Police.

According to the release, the arrests were made on different dates during the past four days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022