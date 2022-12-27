Police forces have to be partners in progress of country and transformation of society: President

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu addressed the probationers of the 74th Batch of the Indian Police Service at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad today (December 27, 2022).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that when the country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the nation acknowledges the rich contribution of our police force in sustaining and strengthening the world's largest and most vibrant democracy. The Indian Police has also made its huge contribution in preserving the unity of the country. Thousands of brave police personnel have laid down their lives for the cause of India's internal security. She paid her respects to the IPS officers who sacrificed their lives at the altar of duty.

Addressing the IPS probationers, the President said that police is the most visible organ of the government. When the police force commands trust of the people, it enhances the image of the government. The police would command respect and trust only when the entire force under them, to the last constable, displays alertness, sensitivity and honesty. She said that right since the beginning of their career, IPS probationers would be in leadership positions. The quality of their leadership would determine the effectiveness and morale of the force led by them. She advised them to keep in mind and demonstrate through action, the five fundamental attributes of Integrity, Impartiality, Courage, Competence and Sensitivity.

The President said that police forces have to be partners in progress of the country and transformation of the society. Police officers are going to play the roles of change-agents in India's achieving greater prosperity while ensuring sustainable development, especially inclusion. Inclusion means - inclusion of that last person, the most deprived person, the most vulnerable person. That person should be at the centre of their concerns. She advised them to be sensitive to the plight of the voiceless. She said that Police officers have to ensure that an illiterate poor man living in a remote corner of the country, gets sympathetic support at the local police post. The criminals should tremble with fear at the very thought of the police. But, at the same time, the common citizen should look at the police as a friend and saviour.

The President said that in line with our stated national priorities, Nari Shakti has to play a major role in achieving the targets we have set for ourselves during the 'Amrit Kaal'. A truly 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', pre-supposes 'Atmanirbhar Nari'. She said that larger participation of women results in better overall development. We should quickly move ahead from the phase of empowering women to the stage of women led development. She urged lady police officers to always help other women, especially the vulnerable. She said that if every woman stands up for the weaker ones among them, the society would experience a great transformation.

(With Inputs from PIB)