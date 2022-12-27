Fire at Lanaz refinery in Iraq's Erbil under control
Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 22:45 IST
(Adds detail) ERBIL, Iraq, Dec 27 (Reuters) -
A fire at the Lanaz refinery in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil has been brought under control by civil defence teams, the state news agency INA reported on Tuesday. The director of civil defence teams in Erbil said no casualties were reported.
Photos shared earlier by INA showed a big blaze and dark fumes at the Lanaz refinery, located on al-Kuwayr-Erbil road. The cause of the fire was not clear and no further information was immediately available.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraqi
- Erbil
- Iraq
- al-Kuwayr-Erbil
- Lanaz
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At least nine Iraqi police officers killed in bomb blast near Kirkuk- security sources
At least eight Iraqi police officers killed in bomb blast near Kirkuk- security sources
Gunmen kill at least eight people in Iraqi town of Khalis north of Baghdad
Gunmen kill at least eight people in Iraqi town of Khalis north of Baghdad
Islamic State claims bomb attack on Iraqi police near Kirkuk