Fire at Lanaz refinery in Iraq's Erbil under control

(Adds detail) ERBIL, Iraq, Dec 27 (Reuters) -

A fire at the Lanaz refinery in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil has been brought under control by civil defence teams, the state news agency INA reported on Tuesday. The director of civil defence teams in Erbil said no casualties were reported.

Photos shared earlier by INA showed a big blaze and dark fumes at the Lanaz refinery, located on al-Kuwayr-Erbil road. The cause of the fire was not clear and no further information was immediately available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)