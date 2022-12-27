Left Menu

Ammonia pollution in Yamuna affects water supply in parts of Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 23:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Water supply in parts of Delhi has been affected due to ammonia pollution in the Yamuna river, the Delhi Jal Board said on Tuesday.

Operations at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, Bawana, Nangloi, Dwarka and Haiderpur water treatment plants (WTPs) have been hit. Water supply will remain affected till the situation improves, it said.

Water will be available at low pressure in parts of south Delhi, central Delhi, west Delhi, northwest Delhi and southwest Delhi, the DJB said.

According to the Bureau of Indian Standards, the acceptable maximum limit of ammonia in drinking water is 0.5 ppm. At present, the DJB can treat up to 0.9 ppm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

