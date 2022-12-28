Govt invites applications for judicial, technical positions at NCLAT

The government has sought applications for a total of three positions of judicial and technical members at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

The applications have been invited for the position of one judicial member and two technical members at the NCLAT.

The last date for submission of the applications online is January 23, 2023, according to a public notice issued by the corporate affairs ministry on Friday.

As per the requirements for the positions at NCLAT, the applicants should be at least 50 years old.

He/she should have been a judge of a high court or a judicial member of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for five years or has been an advocate with 10 years of experience in litigation in matters relating to company affairs before NCLT, NCLAT, High Court or Supreme Court to be considered for the post of judicial member at the NCLAT.

For the position of a technical member, NCLAT called for persons with ''proven ability, integrity and standing having special knowledge and professional experience, of not less than 25 years, in law, industrial finance, industrial management or administration, investment, accountancy...''.

The principal bench of NCLAT is situated in the national capital and another bench is in Chennai.

The NCLAT is an appellate authority which hears various appeals against the orders/decisions of the NCLT, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), Competition Commission of India (CCI) and National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).

