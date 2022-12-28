Left Menu

Govt invites applications for judicial, technical positions at NCLAT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 10:43 IST
Govt invites applications for judicial, technical positions at NCLAT
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has sought applications for a total of three positions of judicial and technical members at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

The applications have been invited for the position of one judicial member and two technical members at the NCLAT.

The last date for submission of the applications online is January 23, 2023, according to a public notice issued by the corporate affairs ministry on Friday.

As per the requirements for the positions at NCLAT, the applicants should be at least 50 years old.

He/she should have been a judge of a high court or a judicial member of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for five years or has been an advocate with 10 years of experience in litigation in matters relating to company affairs before NCLT, NCLAT, High Court or Supreme Court to be considered for the post of judicial member at the NCLAT.

For the position of a technical member, NCLAT called for persons with ''proven ability, integrity and standing having special knowledge and professional experience, of not less than 25 years, in law, industrial finance, industrial management or administration, investment, accountancy...''.

The principal bench of NCLAT is situated in the national capital and another bench is in Chennai.

The NCLAT is an appellate authority which hears various appeals against the orders/decisions of the NCLT, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), Competition Commission of India (CCI) and National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022