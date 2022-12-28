Left Menu

Chile's SQM and supervisors reach tentative agreement to avoid strike: union

"The strike was (called off)." Duran said the agreement must now be ratified by the members of the guild, adding that he thought "most likely everyone" would accept it. SQM was not immediately available for comment.

28-12-2022
  • Country:
  • Chile

Chile's SQM, the second largest lithium producer in the world, and a supervisors' union reached a tentative agreement late Tuesday night to avoid a strike, which must now be ratified by members, the union told Reuters. After formal talks failed between the company and the union failed, increasing the risk of a strike, the two parties started mediation with the government last week.

"A preliminary agreement was reached with SQM," said Omar Duran, the union's treasurer. "The strike was (called off)." Duran said the agreement must now be ratified by the members of the guild, adding that he thought "most likely everyone" would accept it.

SQM was not immediately available for comment.

