Germany focused on efforts to remove Kosovo, Serbia border barricades

Germany is concerned about tensions between Serbia and Kosovo and is focused currently on efforts to have barricades along their borders removed, said a German foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday.

Kosovo closed its biggest border crossing with Serbia on Wednesday after protesters blocked it on the Serbian side to support their ethnic kin in Kosovo in refusing to recognise the country's independence.

Tensions between Belgrade and Pristina have been running high since last month when representatives of ethnic Serbs in the north of Kosovo left state institutions including the police and judiciary over the Kosovo government's decision to replace Serbian issued car licence plates.

