Left Menu

Church allegedly vandalised at Periyapatna in Mysuru

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 18:21 IST
Church allegedly vandalised at Periyapatna in Mysuru
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A church was allegedly vandalised by some unidentified people at Periyapatna taluk here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident is said to have occurred at St. Mary's church on Tuesday.

According to the police, the miscreants allegedly damaged the idol of Infant Jesus kept in the cradle at the crib created for Christmas, ransacked the altar by throwing the candles kept, destroyed the pots, and took away the offerings box.

The vandalism came to light when one of the workers at the Church, Rajanna entered the premises to switch on the light, late in the evening, they said.

The priest of the Church was said to be away from the town, when the incident happened.

Police said a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Prima facie it appears to be a case of theft and detailed investigation will reveal things, they said, adding that CCTV camera recordings nearby are being checked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022