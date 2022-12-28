EU, U.S. say they are concerned by 'tense situation' in north of Kosovo
The European Union and the United States are concerned about the continued tense situation in the north of Kosovo, they said in a joint statement released by the U.S. State Department on Wednesday, urging the parties to de-escalate the situation.
A former Kosovo Serb policeman was arrested on Dec. 10 for assaulting a serving police officer. The arrest triggered violent protests by Kosovo's Serb minority. He will be released from custody and put under house arrest, a court spokesperson said on Wednesday, in a bid to ease tensions between Kosovo and Serbia.
