Left Menu

UK sanctions Haitian gang leader Cherizier for human rights abuses

Britain has imposed sanctions on Haitian gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, saying he had committed acts that constitute "serious human rights abuses", the government website showed on Wednesday. The government imposed an asset freeze and travel ban on Cherizier, the leader of the so-called G9 alliance of Haitian gangs, saying he had engaged in acts that "threaten the peace, security, and stability of Haiti".

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 20:18 IST
UK sanctions Haitian gang leader Cherizier for human rights abuses

Britain has imposed sanctions on Haitian gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, saying he had committed acts that constitute "serious human rights abuses", the government website showed on Wednesday.

The government imposed an asset freeze and travel ban on Cherizier, the leader of the so-called G9 alliance of Haitian gangs, saying he had engaged in acts that "threaten the peace, security, and stability of Haiti". The government's sanctions list called him "one of Haiti's most influential gang leaders".

Hundreds of people have been killed this year due to turf battles in Haiti, which has around 200 gangs of varying size that have become the de facto authorities in large parts of the capital Port-au-Prince. The Canadian government took similar action last month as its foreign office said Cherizier's acts were causing a humanitarian crisis in the Caribbean nation.

The United States, along with Canada, also sanctioned two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, in November over what the Canadian government described as their operational support for armed gangs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022