Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's portrait to come up in Central Hall of Maha legislature: Assembly Speaker

A portrait of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray will be unveiled in the Central Hall of the Maharashtra legislature on his birthday next month, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has said.

The portrait will be unveiled at a function to be held on his birth anniversary on January 23, Narverkar said on Tuesday.

Narvekar said the decision was taken after a request from Chief minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

