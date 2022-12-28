Police file charge sheet in JK DG (Prisons) Lohia murder case

Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-12-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 23:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against the domestic help accused of murdering Director General (Prisons) Hemant K Lohia here in October.

The charge sheet was filed in a court by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Special Crime Wing, Crime Branch Jammu, against Yassir Ahmed, a resident of Ramban district, a police spokesperson said.

Lohia, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was found dead with his throat slit at his friend's house on the outskirts of Jammu in October. Ahmed was subsequently arrested for murdering the officer.

Initially, a case was registered at police station Domana in the outskirts of Jammu on October 3 and later the investigation of the case was transferred to the Crime Branch by the police headquarters on October 12.

An SIT was constituted for further investigation of the case.

''During investigation, all cogent evidences (oral, documentary, circumstantial, expert and technical) were collected by the SIT. Besides, a narco analysis test of the accused was also conducted at DFSL Gandhinagar in Gujarat,'' the spokesman said.

On the basis of the evidence, the accused has been charged under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act, he said.

''The charge sheet stands thus produced in the court of law for judicial determination,'' the spokesman said.

