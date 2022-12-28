Left Menu

Mumbai: NCP's city youth wing denied nod for two-wheeler rally to celebrate Anil Deshmukh's release

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday denied permission to the Nationalist Congress Partys city youth wing unit to take out a two-wheeler rally in support of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh after his release from a city-based prison, an official said.

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday denied permission to the Nationalist Congress Party's city youth wing unit to take out a two-wheeler rally in support of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh after his release from a city-based prison, an official said. Deshmukh, a former Maharashtra home minister, was released on bail on Wednesday more than a year after he was arrested in an alleged corruption case. Mumbai NCP youth wing president had sought the police's permission to take out the two-wheeler rally from Arthur Road jail to the Siddhivinayak temple, the official said.

The N M Joshi Marg police issued the notice to NCP functionary Nilesh Bhosale under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), stating that his planned rally could create a law and order situation. Desmukh, 73, was greeted by senior leaders of his party as he walked out of Mumbai's Arthur Road prison around 4.45 pm. On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court had refused to further stay its order granting him bail in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

