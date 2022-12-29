Ukrainian air defence missile lands in Belarus - BelTA
A Ukrainian S-300 missile fell onto the territory of Belarus on Thursday, Belarus' state-run BelTA news agency reported. The Minsk defence ministry was investigating whether Belarus' air defence systems had shot down the rocket or it was a misfire. In November, an S-300 believed to have been fired by Ukrainian air defences landed in Poland. BelTA said there was no information about casualties.
