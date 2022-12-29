Left Menu

NSE cautions investors against assured returns schemes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:33 IST
NSE cautions investors against assured returns schemes
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has asked investors not to put their money in any scheme promising assured returns from investments in the stock market.

The advisory comes after the bourse found that two entities -- Pruthvi Consultancy Services and KBK Advisory -- were offering such schemes and assuring guaranteed returns on stock market investments The two entities are not registered either as members or authorised persons of any registered member of the NSE, the exchange said in a statement on Wednesday.

Cautioning the investors, NSE asked them not to subscribe to any such scheme or product offered by any entity offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law.

Further, investors have been advised not to share their trading credentials such as user ID and password, and not to trade in the markets based on the tips/ recommendations provided by unregistered investment advisers.

''Participation in such prohibited schemes is at investors' own risk, cost and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the exchange,'' it added.

