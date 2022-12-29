Left Menu

Bolivia prosecutor requests 6 months pre-trial detention for governor

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 21:49 IST
Bolivian prosecutors are requesting six months of pre-trial detention for the governor of the agricultural hub of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, prosecutor Omar Mejillones said Thursday.

The governor, arrested Wednesday and transferred to political capital La Paz, has been charged with "terrorism" and has investigations open for crimes such as breach of duty, misuse of influence and attacks on the president and high-ranking dignitaries of the state, Mejillones said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

