Chinese jet came within 20 feet of U.S. military aircraft- U.S. military

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 22:46 IST
A Chinese military plane came within 20 feet (6 meters) of a U.S. air force aircraft and forced it to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision over the South China Sea, the U.S. military said on Thursday.

The incident, which involved a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet and a U.S. air force RC-135 aircraft, took place on December 21, the U.S. military added in a statement.

