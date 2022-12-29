Chinese jet came within 20 feet of U.S. military aircraft- U.S. military

A Chinese military plane came within 20 feet (6 meters) of a U.S. air force aircraft and forced it to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision over the South China Sea, the U.S. military said on Thursday.

The incident, which involved a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet and a U.S. air force RC-135 aircraft, took place on December 21, the U.S. military added in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)