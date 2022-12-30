Left Menu

Gang running fake call centre to dupe people busted, 2 held

An FIR was registered based on this and a team led by Inspector Basant Chauhan, head of the Cyber Crime police station, NIT, finally busted the duo, police officials said.They used to put advertisements on Facebook, offering work from home opportunities.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 30-12-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 00:54 IST
Gang running fake call centre to dupe people busted, 2 held
  • Country:
  • India

Two members of a gang were arrested here for allegedly running a fake call centre and duping over 1,700 people across the country on the pretext of giving them ‘work from home’ opportunities, police said on Thursday.

Rs 64,000 cash, 14 mobile phones and 13 SIM cards were recovered from the possession of Prabhat and Om Prakash, they said.

Prabhat, the mastermind behind the scam, was operating a fake call centre in Rohini, Delhi, and luring people on the pretext of providing them work from home opportunities.

The action followed a complaint filed by a Faridabad-based woman, who approached the police after being duped of over Rs 1.20 lakh. An FIR was registered based on this and a team led by Inspector Basant Chauhan, head of the Cyber Crime police station, NIT, finally busted the duo, police officials said.

''They used to put advertisements on Facebook, offering work from home opportunities. When anybody contacted them after seeing the advertisements, they would tempt the person by offering opportunities to earn thousands of rupees every month sitting at home. Soon after, they would extort money from the victims in the name of registration fee, ECS charge, GST, courier charge, insurance etc,'' Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police, said.

The investigation revealed that the accused have carried out 1,784 such cyber fraud incidents across the country, including 59 in Haryana.

''The accused were produced in a city court and sent to jail. A search is on for others involved with the gang,'' Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's lea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022