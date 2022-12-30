Mumbai police conduct 'All Out Operation' ahead of New Year's Eve; 29 wanted accused nabbed

The Mumbai police conducted an ''All Out Operation'' in the city ahead of New Year's Eve and arrested 29 accused wanted in various cases, an official said on Friday. All senior officers of the city police were present on ground for the drive, which was conducted between 11 pm and 3 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, he said.

A combing operation was conducted at 223 places, in which 1,471 persons with criminal backgrounds were examined, and action was taken against 271 persons, the official said.

The police executed non-bailable warrants against 131 persons and arrested them in various cases, he said.

Checks were conducted at 178 places across the city, during which 8,690 two-wheelers and four wheelers were examined and action was taken against 2,300 vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

As many as 60 persons were penalised for drunk driving in the city during the operation, the official said.

As a precautionary measure, 555 sensitive places in the city were checked by the police, he added.