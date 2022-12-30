Left Menu

Mumbai police conduct 'All Out Operation' ahead of New Year's Eve; 29 wanted accused nabbed

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 19:47 IST
Mumbai police conduct 'All Out Operation' ahead of New Year's Eve; 29 wanted accused nabbed
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police conducted an ''All Out Operation'' in the city ahead of New Year's Eve and arrested 29 accused wanted in various cases, an official said on Friday. All senior officers of the city police were present on ground for the drive, which was conducted between 11 pm and 3 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, he said.

A combing operation was conducted at 223 places, in which 1,471 persons with criminal backgrounds were examined, and action was taken against 271 persons, the official said.

The police executed non-bailable warrants against 131 persons and arrested them in various cases, he said.

Checks were conducted at 178 places across the city, during which 8,690 two-wheelers and four wheelers were examined and action was taken against 2,300 vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

As many as 60 persons were penalised for drunk driving in the city during the operation, the official said.

As a precautionary measure, 555 sensitive places in the city were checked by the police, he added.

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022