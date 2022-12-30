Left Menu

Bhupender Yadav reviews possibilities of expansion of ESI health scheme in Joka

Speaking on this occasion Shri Bhupender Yadav reiterated Government’s commitment for implementing the ESI health scheme in non-implemented districts of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 22:15 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBChandigarh)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Environment, Forest & Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav chaired a review meeting to explore the possibilities of expansion of ESI health scheme at Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College and ESIC Hospital, Joka, Kolkata.

Speaking on this occasion Shri Bhupender Yadav reiterated Government's commitment for implementing the ESI health scheme in non-implemented districts of the country. To provide better Health care to the Insured Persons and beneficiaries, the review meeting also discussed the possibility of upgrading the infrastructure.

Shri Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Petroleum & Natural Gas, said that the government is focused towards creating medical infrastructure so that workers of the country can easily avail the medical care benefits.

Ms. Arti Ahuja, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment gave valuable suggestions and suggested an action plan for increasing the coverage of ESI Scheme, improvement of healthcare services and prevention of occupational diseases in industrial clusters.

Dr. Rajendra Kumar, DG, ESIC spoke on adopting a modern approach and integrating modern technology model for effective functioning of healthcare services through E-Sanjeevani and use of online Dhanwantari application of ESIC.

Dr. M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS addressed the participants of the meeting virtually and made several suggestions for helping ESIC grow and provide better healthcare facilities to its Insured Persons and beneficiaries.

Shri Barun Kumar Ray, Principal Secretary to the Government of West Bengal (Department of Labour), Shri Alok Chandra, SLEA, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Shri Prasanta Nandi Chowdhury, National Secretary, CITU and Shri Sheo Prasad Tiwari, General Secretary, TUCC along with all Medical Commissioners, Insurance Commissioner (P&A), Chief Engineer of ESIC, Hqrs., five Zonal Medical Commissioners, Deans and Medical Superintendents of eight ESIC Medical College and Hospitals, one PGIMSR and two Dental College and Hospitals also participated in the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)

