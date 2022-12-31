Suspect in murder of four Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

A 28-year-old suspect wanted in the killings of four University of Idaho students six weeks ago was arrested in Pennsylvania early on Friday, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police took Bryan Kohberger into custody on a fugitive from justice warrant at a home in Chestnuthill Township, according to a statement from the department. A judge then arraigned Kohberger, who was being held in jail awaiting extradition to Idaho, Pennsylvania State Police added. Records filed in the Monroe County Court of Common Pleas showed that Kohberger was detained without bail and was due to return to court on Tuesday for an extradition hearing. The records did not state the charges for which he was arrested.

In Idaho, local and state law enforcement along with university officials said they would hold a news conference at 1 p.m. local time about the murders, which occurred in an off-campus house in the college town of Moscow, Idaho. Police found the bodies of three females and one male on Nov. 13. The victims appeared to have been killed with a knife or some other "edged" weapon, police said at the time.

The dead were identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The murders shook the town of about 25,000 people as police worked to solve the crime over the last six weeks. The Moscow Police Department said it received more than 13,000 email and phone tips and 6,000 digital media submissions. The department said more than 300 interviews were conducted during the investigation.

Investigators have been searching for a white Hyundai Elantra car believed to have been in the immediate area of the home during the early morning hours of Nov. 13, police said. Police seized a white Elantra on Friday at the Pennsylvania house where Kohberger was arrested, NBC News reported.

