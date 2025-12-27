Haryana Congress Attacks BJP for Outsider Job Preference

In a heated salvo, Congress's Haryana unit president, Rao Narendra Singh, targeted the state's BJP government, accusing it of allocating a significant portion of government jobs to non-Haryanvis. Singh claimed that 70-80% of these positions are being awarded to outsiders, stirring concern over local job deprivation.

Singh pressed for urgent changes in the recruitment process of Haryana Power Utilities, seeking prioritization of local youth based on 'social and cultural' considerations. He urged Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to break his silence on the issue, stating that the current hiring practices threaten to reduce Haryana's youth to second-class citizens.

Highlighting a well-orchestrated policy favoring outsiders, Singh pointed to the recent selection of 185 out of 214 assistant engineer positions from outside Haryana. Alleging that the BJP's slogans had failed the state's youth for over a decade, he demanded an overhaul of policies perceived to neglect Haryana's identity and job opportunities for locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)