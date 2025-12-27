Rahul Gandhi Slams New Employment Act as 'Attack on States'

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has strongly criticized the recently passed Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, describing it as a "devastating attack" on both state powers and the welfare of the poor. At a press briefing following a Congress Working Committee meeting, Gandhi drew parallels to the controversial demonetisation move, claiming that the Act reallocates funds and decision-making authority away from state jurisdiction.

Gandhi further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dismantled the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) without cabinet consultation. Gandhi stated, "This is an attack on the states of India because they are simply taking away money that belongs to the state, decision-making power that belongs to the state. This is a devastating attack on the infrastructure of those states." He acknowledged MGNREGA's international acclaim as a transformative, rights-based development framework.

Following these concerns, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced a nationwide 'Save MNREGA' campaign, set to launch from January 5. This comes after the Viksit Bharat--Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Bill 2025 received the President's assent. The Act now guarantees 125 days of wage employment annually and aims to further rural empowerment and growth. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)