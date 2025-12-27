Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Slams BJP Over Nashik Tree-Cutting Plan

Aaditya Thackeray criticized BJP for their plan to cut trees in Nashik, proposing a Raavan Raj. He promised better urban services and medical facilities while advocating for an alliance in the city. Thackeray emphasized BJP's political Hindutva and alleged their motives to hand lands to developers.

Aaditya Thackeray Slams BJP Over Nashik Tree-Cutting Plan
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the BJP over their proposed plan to cut trees in Nashik for the Kumbh Mela 2027, accusing the party of favoring development at the cost of the environment. Thackeray alleged that the BJP is fostering a 'Raavan Raj' in the city.

Addressing party workers, Thackeray expressed his vision of establishing a medical college under Nashik's civic body and promised to enhance transportation services and reduce taxes. He chastised BJP, claiming their actions contradicted any true commitment to Hindutva values.

A proposed tree-cutting plan in Tapovan for urban development faced widespread opposition, leading the National Green Tribunal to pause the initiative. Thackeray accused the BJP of neglecting youth employment and ecological security, suggesting the city alliance against BJP would finalize shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

