IT Minister pulls up WhatsApp for incorrect India map shown in tweeted video; asks platform to fix error

IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday asked WhatsApp to fix an incorrect map of India shown in a video tweeted by the messaging platform. The Minister also made it clear that ''all platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps''. ''Dear @WhatsApp - Request that you pls fix the India map error asap'','' Chandrasekhar tweeted immediately after the Meta-owned messaging platform put out a New Year-related tweet showing a wrong map of India. The video post by WhatsApp about a New Year eve livestream depicted the globe that showed an incorrect map of India with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)