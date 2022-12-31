Left Menu

Security forces seize huge cache of arms, ammunition & explosives in Jharkhand's Lohardaga

PTI | Lohardaga | Updated: 31-12-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 21:04 IST
Security forces seize huge cache of arms, ammunition & explosives in Jharkhand's Lohardaga
  • Country:
  • India

A huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were seized by security forces from Korgo forest in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district during a search operation, a police press release said on Saturday.

The seizure include 200 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), one INSAS rifle, two 303 rifles, one semi-automatic rifle, one loaded country-made pistol with magazine, one country-made firearm, 609 live cartridges, ten detonators and eight empty cartridges, among others, the release said.

The seizures were made based of the lead provided by CPI (Maoist) Sub-Zonal Commander Govind Birijia, who was arrested following an encounter that had taken place in Korgo jungle on December 28.

One Sub-Zonal Commander identified as Chandrabhan Pahan alias C B Pahan was killed in the encounter, it stated.

Birijia and Pahan were carrying a bounty of Rs five lakh each on their head.

Following the encounter, the security forces led by Superintendent of Police, Lohardaga, R Ramkumar launched search operation in the forest and its vicinity on December 28, 29 and 30 and seized the explosives. On December 28, the SP had received an information that over one and half dozen Maoists led by Zonal Commander Ravindra Ganju, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head, had assembled in the forest and planning to execute a serious crime.

Accordingly, the security personnel launched a massive operation in the forest when Maoists opened fire indiscriminately at the approaching police. The security personnel retaliated in self defence, forcing the ultras to retreat under dense forest cover, police said.

The security personnel arrested Birijia while Pahan was found injured.

The injured ultra was provided primary treatment by the doctor of the security forces before he was rushed to Sadar Hospital in Lohardaga, where doctors declared him dead.

Over two dozen cases were registered against Birijia and Pahan in various police stations of Lohardaga, Gumla and Latehar districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022