Security forces seize huge cache of arms, ammunition & explosives in Jharkhand's Lohardaga

A huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were seized by security forces from Korgo forest in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district during a search operation, a police press release said on Saturday.

The seizure include 200 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), one INSAS rifle, two 303 rifles, one semi-automatic rifle, one loaded country-made pistol with magazine, one country-made firearm, 609 live cartridges, ten detonators and eight empty cartridges, among others, the release said.

The seizures were made based of the lead provided by CPI (Maoist) Sub-Zonal Commander Govind Birijia, who was arrested following an encounter that had taken place in Korgo jungle on December 28.

One Sub-Zonal Commander identified as Chandrabhan Pahan alias C B Pahan was killed in the encounter, it stated.

Birijia and Pahan were carrying a bounty of Rs five lakh each on their head.

Following the encounter, the security forces led by Superintendent of Police, Lohardaga, R Ramkumar launched search operation in the forest and its vicinity on December 28, 29 and 30 and seized the explosives. On December 28, the SP had received an information that over one and half dozen Maoists led by Zonal Commander Ravindra Ganju, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head, had assembled in the forest and planning to execute a serious crime.

Accordingly, the security personnel launched a massive operation in the forest when Maoists opened fire indiscriminately at the approaching police. The security personnel retaliated in self defence, forcing the ultras to retreat under dense forest cover, police said.

The security personnel arrested Birijia while Pahan was found injured.

The injured ultra was provided primary treatment by the doctor of the security forces before he was rushed to Sadar Hospital in Lohardaga, where doctors declared him dead.

Over two dozen cases were registered against Birijia and Pahan in various police stations of Lohardaga, Gumla and Latehar districts.

