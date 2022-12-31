Left Menu

J-K Police attaches property of father of two arrested for sheltering terrorists

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-12-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 21:18 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police has attached a property belonging to a Pulwama resident whose sons were arrested for allegedly harbouring two terrorists, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

The divisional commissioner, Kashmir, granted approval for the attachment of the property on December 1, he said.

On May 30 this year, police in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district received information regarding the presence of terrorists in the house of Jahangir Ahmad Lone and Umar Shafi Lone, residents of Check Rajpora, the spokesperson said.

A cordon and search operation was launched and as the forces were approaching to lay the cordon, the hiding terrorists opened fire at the security personnel. Later, they forcibly entered the adjoining house, he said.

An encounter ensued in which the two terrorists -- Shahid Ahmad Rather linked with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Umer Yousuf Seh linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba -- were killed, he added.

A case under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered and the investigation set into motion, the police said.

During the course of the investigation, the involvement of Jahangir Ahmad and Umar Shafi came to the fore. They were working as terrorist associates providing shelter and other assistance to the neutralised terrorists for carrying out terror activities in the area, the spokesperson said.

They were arrested in connection with the case, he said.

During questioning, both the accused confessed to having provided shelter to the neutralised terrorists in their house. Based on this, their confession memos were recorded in the presence of the executive magistrate of Awantipora, he said.

The process for the attachment of the property of the accused was also initiated following the necessary approval granted by the DGP. The divisional commissioner, Kashmir, granted approval for it on December 1.

In pursuance to the said order and the powers conferred upon investigating officer u/s 25 UA(P) Act of 1967, the property belonging to Mohammad Shafi Lone (father of the arrested accused) was attached, the spokesperson said.

The general public is advised to not provide shelter to terrorists or terror associates in their houses. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone doing so, the police said.

