Syrian army says Israeli aerial strike puts Damascus international airport out of service
Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2023 05:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 05:52 IST
The Syrian army said on Monday an Israel aerial strike put the country's main international airport in the capital out of service in an attack that also targeted areas around it.
Two military personnel were killed in the attack that led to some material damage, an army statement said.
