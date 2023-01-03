Left Menu

Graft case against GVK firm, Mumbai International Airport transferred to lower court

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2023 00:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 00:24 IST
Graft case against GVK firm, Mumbai International Airport transferred to lower court
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here on Monday transferred to the chief metropolitan magistrate court a CBI case against the GVK group of companies, the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and others for alleged financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 705 crore in running of the airport here.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the case, moved an application before special judge A S Sayyad, saying it had registered the offence against GVK Airport Holdings Ltd, MIAL and unknown public and private persons under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

Accordingly, the relevant FIR (first information report) was forwarded to the special court, said the central agency.

The CBI, however, said during its probe no role of public servants surfaced in the alleged corruption case.

Therefore, the FIR and other papers related to the case be transferred to the chief metropolitan magistrate court at Esplanade in south Mumbai, the probe agency said in a plea to the special court.

The special court allowed the CBI's plea, noting no doubt that the FIR was initially registered for offence under the IPC and the PCA.

However, due to subsequent development, it would be just and proper to ''remand'' the FIR along with papers, if any, to a court having competent authority, it noted.

It was alleged that promoters of the GVK group and the MIAL, in connivance with their executives and unidentified officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) - a public sector enterprise - siphoned off funds using different ways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID infections; Cholera deaths surge in Malawi, keeping schools closed and more

Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023