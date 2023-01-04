Left Menu

Deven Bharti appointed as `special commissioner of Mumbai police'

He was Joint Commissioner of Police Law and Order when the BJP leader was the chief minister of the state from 2014 to 2019.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2023 16:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 16:28 IST
Deven Bharti appointed as `special commissioner of Mumbai police'
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Indian Police Service officer Deven Bharti was on Wednesday appointed as `special commissioner of Mumbai police' which is a newly created post, an official said.

The state Home Department issued the appointment order, the official added.

IPS officer Vivek Phansalkar is currently the Mumbai police commissioner.

Bharti, an IPS officer of 1994 batch, is considered to be close to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He was Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) when the BJP leader was the chief minister of the state from 2014 to 2019. Subsequently, he was shifted to the Anti-Terrorism Squad on promotion as additional Director General of Police.

Bharti was shunted out when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government came to power in 2019. He was made joint managing director of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation, considered to be a relatively insignificant posting.

On December 13, 2022, Bharti was replaced by joint commissioner (traffic) Rajvardhan, and since then he had been awaiting new posting along with former ATS chief Vinit Agarwal, former Thane police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh and former Anti-Corruption Bureau chief Prabhat Kumar, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023