UN expert to assess LGBT rights in Cambodia

The expert will engage with Government authorities, human rights defenders and advocates, religious leaders, and others.

OHCHR | Geneva | Updated: 10-01-2023 10:28 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 10:28 IST
The UN Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, Victor Madrigal-Borloz, will visit the Kingdom of Cambodia from 10 to 20 January 2023.

"This visit is a key step in the compliance of the mandate to carry out dialogue and seek understanding in relation to the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and gender-diverse (LGBT) people," said Madrigal-Borloz, who is visiting the country at the invitation of the Government. He will travel to Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Battambang.

He will make note of measures adopted to eradicate violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity and hear evidence in relation to remaining gaps and challenges. He will also gather elements to analyse root causes of violence and discrimination, including the impact of social prejudice and intersecting forms of discrimination. "My assessment will give me grounds to provide advice to the State and other relevant stakeholders," Madrigal-Borloz said.

The expert will hold a press conference on 20 January at 3PM local time at Sunway Hotel, to share preliminary findings with the media. Access will be strictly limited to journalists.

The expert will present his findings and recommendations to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2023.

